THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday exempted five projects, which require conversion of land, from the ambit of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act. Of the five, three pertain to the construction of sectionalising valve (SV) stations for the GAIL pipeline project at Unnikulam and Puthoor villages in Kozhikode and Kodoor village in Malappuram district.

The fourth is the energy-from-waste project planned at Brahmapuram, Kochi, and the fifth, the Technopark expansion project in Attipra village of Thiruvananthapuram district. The exemption is being effected through section 10 of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017. If the land under exemption is over 20.2 ‘Are,’ ten per cent of the area should be set aside for water conservation.

cabinet decisions

The Cabinet has brought in a minor reshuffle among bureaucrats. Higher Secondary director Sudheer Babu will be given additional charge of Entrance Commissioner.

Forest and SC/ST principal secretary Dr Venu will get additional charge of Archives, Archaeology and Museum departments.

Former IAS officer P G Thomas to be appointed as Director, Institute of Land and Disaster Management, for a period of one year.

The lease agreement with Kinfra for an area of 3.7 Ha of land at Morazha

village in Pathanamthitta to be cancelled. The land will be given on lease to National Institute of Fashion technology for 30 years.

An area of 3.88 Ha taken over from Travancore Sugars in Tiruvalla taluk, to be given on lease to the Kerala University for setting up its campus.