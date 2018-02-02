Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents a bouquet to A K Saseendran after the latter was sworn in minister at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Governor P Sathasivam is also seen | kaviyoor santhosh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A K Saseendran, who resigned as Transport Minister last March over allegations of sexual misconduct, was sworn in as minister on Thursday. Governor P Sathasivam administered the oaths of office and secrecy to Saseendran at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues. Opposition members stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony. NCP leader Thomas Chandy, whose resignation as Transport Minister following the land-grab case paved the way for his NCP colleague’s come-back, was also absent.

Later, Saseendran told reporters he was focused on using his second stint to improve himself as Transport Minister and the efficiency of the government. The major challenge before him, he said, was settling pension dues and timely payment of pension and salary in the ailing KSRTC. Saseendran, who was accompanied by his family members, said he did not wish to comment on the Opposition’s objections to his come-back as minister.

He also declined to comment on the plea filed in the High Court against his acquittal.

Saseendran, who represents the Elathur constituency, had resigned on March 26 last year after a private channel, as part of its launch, aired a report on his alleged sexual misconduct. Later, the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial Magistrate Court acquitted him of the charges, which paved the way for his return to the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.