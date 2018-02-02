KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a statement on the petition seeking to quash the order of Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court which discharged former minister AK Saseendran in the sensational honey trap case. The court will consider the case on February 15.The court issued a notice to the state government on the petition filed by Mahalakshmi, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram. The court said it was not issuing a notice to Saseendran at this stage and would consider it at a later stage.

When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecution submitted the petitioner was a total stranger and had no locus standi to challenge the order. The credential of the petitioner also has to be verified. The complainant in the case was examined by the trial court and had deposed she was not aware of the incident.

Following this, the court discharged Saseendran. The prosecution said if the High Court allows the petition and directs to reconsider the matter, it would be a futile exercise and no purpose will be served as the complainant herself withdrew the case. The petitioner submitted the offences alleged against the accused are non-compoundable and non-bailable. In such circumstances, the court cannot dispose of the matter even in the absence of the complainant. She also alleged the case had been listed out of turn, hence there were irregularities in the proceedings.