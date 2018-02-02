KOCHI: I am happy that the budget has given special attention to the health of the poor and marginalised population of India who were finding it difficult to access quality healthcare. This long-awaited move will cover 50 crore individuals and may be the single largest health insurance programme by any government across the world. This extraordinary programme will give the BPL (below poverty line) population the opportunity to get the best healthcare at secondary and tertiary hospitals.

Azad Moopen, CMD,

Aster DM Healthcare

Ensuring one government medical college for every three parliamentary constituencies will help improve the doctor-patient ratio, which is at a dismal 1:1170 as against the WHO recommended ratio of 1:400. There is a deficiency of 600,000 doctors in India now, with yearly output of only 50,000 from existing medical colleges.

The announcement of initiatives under the Ayushman Bharat programme puts holistic health in the spotlight. The centres planned across the country should help bring comprehensive healthcare closer to the people, especially preventive healthcare, essential medicines and equipment for detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases.