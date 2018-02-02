THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's finance minister Thomas Isaac on Friday presented his government's budget. Facing an acute financial crisis, the minister announced a slew of revenue generation measures.

In his ninth budget before the Assembly, Thomas Isaac proposed an additional revenue generation to the tune of Rs 900 crore along with major austerity measures.

He also announced a coastal development package worth Rs 2000 crore.

The estimated fiscal deficit for 2018-19 has been put at 3.1 per cent.

Here are the highlights:

*Liquor prices to go up. Sales tax on Indian Made Foreign Liquor has been increased. The government is also planning to market Foreign Made Foreign Liquor.

* State seeks to soothe seamen's anger through a generous package. Traditional industries such as cashew and textile mills to get support to stay on course.

* The budget plans to make KSRTC smart and efficient with more buses, less financial constraints; a regular mechanism will be set up to address KSRTC workers' pension liabilities. The finance minister, however, made clear that the government will not bear KSRTC pension arrears.

* Power department to launch electric autorickshaws at Kochi as part of promoting electric vehicles.

* Startup gets a boost with government encouraging their skills in public projects

* Vehicle owners who tried to dodge tax with Puducherry registration can escape police action by paying tax during the amnesty period. State expects a revenue mop-up of Rs 100 crore * Fair value hiked by 10 pc. Stamp duty revised expecting an additional revenue of Rs 25 crore

* Strict measures to be implemented to exclude non-deserving persons from social security pension scheme. Contributory pension scheme for those not eligible for social security pension. Welfare schemes for differently abled get huge budgetary support.

* Education receives a major boost in the budget. Rs 970 crore for general education and Rs 789 crore for higher education. Focus on infrastructure development in schools.

*State government to set up Water Authority innovation zone as part of bailing out the KWA

Nothing but a flight of fancy

The Opposition UDF termed the budget as nothing but a flight of fancy.

It was argued that it contains nothing to address the inflation and revive activate growth.

Blaming it all on demonetisation and GST, minister Thomas Isaac has evaded core issues pertaining to the state, criticised the former finance minister KM Mani.

He also took strong exception on the absence of a farm package.