Malayalam actress molested on train, 40-year-old man arrested in Thrissur
THRISSUR: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of outraging the modesty of a prominent Malayalam actress on board a moving train. The accused is Anto Bose, son of Arulappan, a resident of Kanyakumari.
The alleged incident in the AC compartment of Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express took place around 1 pm when the train was approaching the Vallathol Nagar station.
The police said the victim contacted them over the helpline and the accused was arrested at Thrissur station by a police team led by SI Vanil Kumar. A case has been registered against the accused and he was produced before the magistrate court.