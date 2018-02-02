KOCHI: Three more persons were arrested on Thursday in the case pertaining to the posting of defamatory content against TV journalist Shani Prabhakar on social media.According to the police, Suneesh Chandran, 32, of Puthur in Thrissur; Manoj Akkinattu, 27, of Tamarakulam, Kayamkulam; and Dinoop Surendran, 29, of Pathanamthitta were arrested after they were found to have created and posted the defamatory comments on Facebook. Earlier, P V Vysakah of Nandanam in Aluva was arrested after the journalist filed a complaint.

Two teams headed by Kalamassery CI S Jayakrishnan and Maradu SI Antony Joseph arrested the accused.

“The accused were held under Section 67 of the IT Act for spreading and sharing defamatory posts on social media. The accused can get a punishment of up to five years’ imprisonment. Further probe is on in the case and more people are likely to be arrested,” said a police officer.