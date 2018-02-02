KOCHI: There are some strong elements for the tourism sector in the Union Budget, which Kerala can benefit from. The proposal to develop 10 prominent tourist sites into ‘Iconic Tourism’ destinations will be a big boost to India as a tourist destination.

If Kerala gets one such site, say, Mattancherry/Fort Kochi, that will be a huge plus for the state. Another plus is the proposal to upgrade tourist amenities at 100 Adarsh monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India to enhance the visitor experience.

The project to encourage investment in seaplane activities will help unorthodox travel into new tourist destinations. The push for organic farming, blockchain etc will also indirectly help the tourism sector. I’ll give 7.5 marks out of 10 for the Budget.