Pinarayi Vijayan, CM

The budget has betrayed the people and serves only to exacerbate inflation and problems related to price rise. The budget, which dangerously takes forward the policies of globalisation and liberalisation, will have an adverse impact on the nation’s economy. The fresh divestment target of Rs 80,000 crore will have a destructive effect on PSUs. The budget offers scant little for railway development in Kerala; neither has the budget met the Centre’s promise of implementing the Swaminathan Commission-recommended support price for coconut.

MM Hassan, KPCC president

The Union budget proposals without any cap on the price of petrol and diesel would only take inflation to higher levels. The expectations of the people have been dashed . The budget is only for the corporates.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary

The budget does not safeguard the interests of Kerala and disappointed the farmers and unemployed youths. The budget has no proposal to address the price fall in the agriculture sector.

Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition leader

The budget is one for the corporates and the rich, with hardly any constructive measure to alleviate the sufferings of the commoners and the poor or farmers.

Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP State chief

The budget is a humane one which yet again revealed the Union Government’s humane face by unveiling the world’s biggest health security scheme. The Centre has undertaken the effort to distribute the money mobilised from various sectors among the people at the grassroots.