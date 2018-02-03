THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Budget for 2018-19 has proposed to constitute the Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Board. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the basic land tax prevalent in 2015 would be increased and `100 crore would be mobilised in addition. Another major proposal is to constitute the Kerala Agro Business company.

Citing the Centre had forbidden paying of subsidy from the Rashtriya Krishi Yogana Finance for paddy farmers, the Budget proposes to withdraw from paying them royalty. He said additional allocation would be made to the existing subsidy amount of ` 60 crore for paddy.