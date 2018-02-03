THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget proposes to weed out ineligible persons from various welfare pensions and plans to implement contributory pension for those ineligible for social security pension.In addition to an income ceiling of `1 lakh per annum, those eligible for social security pension should not have house with over 1,200 sq ft area or should not be staying with persons paying income tax. People who own land more than two acres and having cars over 1,000 cc (excluding taxi) will also become ineligible for welfare pension.

The government intends to start new BUDS schools for differently-abled children in 200 panchayats. Autism park scheme, which aims to teach differently-abled children in special classrooms in regular schools, will be widened in 2018-19. Resource teachers in panchayats will be pooled to teach in autism parks.The allocation for special schools run with the recognition of the state government will be raised from `13 crore to `40 crore, the Finance Minster said. Special budget for the elderly will be announced from next year.