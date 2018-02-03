MALAPPURAM: Panic gripped Vettukadu near Edavannapara after a gunpowder-filled sack was accidentally set ablaze by a local resident, leading to an explosion which rocked the village on Saturday.

According to Kondotty police, the explosives were kept by one Ilangovan, a migrant labourer from Tamil Nadu, in a waste pit adjacent to his quarters. The woman, residing in the same quarters, set the waste in the pit ablaze and this led to the accident.

The explosion damaged the quarters and two nearby houses, said inspector Mohammed Haneefa. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Haneefa said Ilangovan illegally kept the explosives and used it to explode rocks for digging wells. A case will be soon registered against the labourer for keeping explosives without a license.