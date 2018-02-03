KOCHI: Funds have been earmarked to implement various new programmes including 1,000 poultry units, 500 coir mills and micro enterprises parks

District Kudumbashree training centres, 14 model women-friendly villages, agro service teams, extension of well recharging scheme ‘Sujalam’ to all districts, 1,000 new geriatric care executives, a new livelihood project named ‘Prathyasha’ and moratorium for enterprises facing recovery are other projects that the government intends to carry out through Kudumbashree.

Nano markets, an online portal for marketing, a technology hub for micro enterprises, district women legal clinics and Kudumbashree chitty in association with Kerala State Financial Enterprises are some of the new initiatives.