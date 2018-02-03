Roads and bridges earmarked D1,454 crore in the Budget.

A sum of D250 crore will be made available to PWDfrom the D1,649 crore earmarked for major projects under a single head

All the projects submitted by MLAs given token provision

Sanctions amounting to D396 crore have been accorded to 29 works

Approval expected for 16 more works amounting to D234 crore in 2018-19

As many as 64 new projects worth D600 crore prepared for submission

An amount of D510 crore earmarked for the second phase work of KSTP

D110 crore earmarked for state highways and district roads. The state government intends to construct a major portion of the roads using plastic

or rubberised bitumen

Of the D700 crore required for the Kollam and Alappuzha bypass, half –

D350 crore – will be spent by the state government.

A detailed project report will be prepared for constructing a mobility hub

in Kozhikode on the lines of the Vytilla Mobility Hub

Construction of the Airport-Seaport Road will be expedited

KIIFB will bear the expenditure needed to acquire the land for the

Pulleppady-Thammanam Road in Kochi

E110 crore for Ports Department

The budget has earmarked D110 crore for the Ports Department. While no allocation has been made for the multi-crore Vizhinjam seaport project, the Finance Minister said the money required for it would be raised through loans by the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL). A sum of D77 crore has been earmarked for the development of medium-level ports at Azheekkal, Beypore, Kollam, Vizhinjam (the small feeder port) and Kodungallur. Attempts are being made to find funds for small ports from the Centre’s ‘Sagaramala Scheme.’

KIIFB: Big player

T'Puram: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac continues to rely heavily on the KIIFB as a major driving force. Even with criticism from the Opposition, he made clear there's no need to worry over the future liabilities due to KIIFB. Referring to projects through KIIFB, Isaac said proposals of around D54,000 crore were put forward in the previous budgets. Of these, funds have been sanctioned for proposals worth up to D20,000 crore. The sanction will be given to another D10,000 crore soon. The remaining projects will be sanctioned in 2018-19, he said.