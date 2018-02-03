A Rs 2,000-crore package for Ockhi-battered coastal regions in the state has been promised in the Budget. (File | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Rs 2,000-crore package for Ockhi-battered coastal regions in the state has been promised in the Budget. A mechanism will be formulated at the earliest for giving timely warnings and providing emergency aid to fishing villages and fishermen.‘

’For this, the Disaster Management Authority has developed a satellite information and communication system linking all fishing vessels and coastal villages. The scheme, costing Rs 100 crore, will be implemented this financial year,’’ Isaac said.

The total outlay for the fisheries sector, including coastal road development, is `600 crore. The budget has also allocated `10 crore for preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for the coastal area development package by an internationally-recognised agency.

The government has allocated Rs 150 crore for relocating families residing within 50 metres of the coastline. The idea is to plant mangroves and trees as a buffer. A scheme for providing `10 lakh to each family volunteering for the scheme had been announced in the 2017-18 budget. Free wifi connectivity will be made available at public centres in the coastal villages.

Fish markets and fish landing centres will be developed. The government has also approached NABARD to finance the remaining work on 11 fisheries harbours. The work had hit rough weather due to a reduction in Central assistance. An amount of `584 crore is required for the completion of construction of the harbours.

"Based on a comprehensive study, a final shape will be given to the protective measures to be adopted along the entire coastal belt of Kerala. For this, an amount of `300 crore has already been sanctioned from KIIFB,’’ Isaac said.