THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving emphasis to education in the state budget, the government has earmarked `970 crore for general education and ` 789 crore for the higher education sector.

A whopping `614 crore will be provided to 138 schools to convert them into centres of excellence. In the upcoming fiscal, `50 lakh to 1 crore will be allocated to all schools with over 500 students on the rolls for infrastructure development.

`33 crore has been allocated to the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for completion of digitisation of classrooms.

The government will allocate ` 300 crore from KIIFB for setting up computer labs in all primary and upper primary schools.

Special allocation will be provided to all schools over 150 years old.

Out of the ` 789 crore allocated to the higher education sector, ` 248 crore has been earmarked for technical education. While `28 crore has been allocated for Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, `13 crore has been set apart for upgrading libraries, laboratories and courses.