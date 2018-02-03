THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has issued notification for bypolls to 19 local body wards in 13 districts on February 28. By-election to Paraykkad ward in Elavally grama panchayat in Thrissur will be held on March 3.The by-poll will be held in 17 gram panchayat wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts, one municipal ward in Kozhikode and one block panchayat ward in Wayanad and Kasaragod.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect on January 30. Candidates can file nominations till February 9. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 12 and the last date for withdrawing candidature is February 14. Polling will be held on February 28 in 19 wards. Votes will be counted on March 1.

The district, grama panchayat and ward where polls are to be held are: Thiruvananthapuram - Vilappil -Nooliyod, Kollam - Ummannur - Andoor, Kollam -Nedumbana - Puliyila, Pathanamthitta - Thannithode -Manneera, Pathanamthitta - Cherukol - Manjapramala, Alappuzha - Ezhupunna - Kumarapuram, Alappuzha - Thakazhi - Kalathilpalam, Kottayam - Mutholi - Thekkummuri North, Ernakulam - Ramamangalam - Nettupadam, Ernakulam - Vadavukodu Puthencruz - Karimukal North, Thrissur - Elavallly - Paraykkad, Thrissur - Chazhoor - Pazhuvil North, Palakkad - Kulukkalloor - Mappattukara West, Malappuram - Tavanur - Kurada, Malappuram - Vettam - Kottekkad, Wayanad - Thirunelli - Appappara, Kannur - Peravoor - Peravoor. Elections will also be held in Thalapperumanna ward in Koduvally Municipality (Kozhikode), Padinjarathara ward in Kalpetta block panchayat (Wayand) and Ambalathukara ward in Kanhangad block panchayat (Kasargod).