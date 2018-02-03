THRISSUR: The 123rd Maramon Convention will be held on the sand-bed of the Pampa at Maramon near Kozhenchery from February 11 to 18. One of the largest Christian gatherings across the continent and being organised under the auspices of the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association of the Mar Thoma Church, the convention will begin with a prayer under the leadership of Valiya Metropolitan Padmabhushan Philipose Mar Chrysostum on February 11, Evangelistic Association general secretary Rev George Abraham Kottanad, correspondent secretary C V Varghese and Church trustee P P Achenkunju said on Thursday.

The convention will be inaugurated by supreme head of the Mar Thoma Church Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan. Evangelistic Association president Euyakim Mar Coorlios will preside over the meeting.

Geevarghese Mar Athanasius Suffragan Metropolitan and Episcopas Geevarghese Mar Theodosius, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Timotheos, Isaac Mar Philexinos, Abraham Mar Paulose, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos and Thomas Mar Theethos will deliver discourses on the convention days.