On a fair note: Women’s welfare is highlight of Kerala Budget 2018
By Express News Service | Published: 03rd February 2018 01:25 AM |
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 04:22 AM | A+A A- |
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing heft to empowerment of women, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac set aside a robust Rs 1,267 crore, which makes up 5.47 per cent of the budget’s total outlay, for a slew of schemes exclusively meant for eves’ welfare.
The woman-friendly nature of the budget also includes several general schemes boasting of female-oriented special components which have been allocated Rs 1,960 crore - 8.8 per cent of the total outlay. Ensuingly, allocation for women has gone up to 14,6 pc from 11.5 pc in 2017-18 budget.
Highlights
I50 crore for preventing atrocities towards women
I10 crore for panchayats which adopt women-friendly villages
I29.80 crore
for construction of working women’s hostels and short-stay homes
I4 crore for ‘She lodge’ in Ernakulam
I3 crore for providing urgent assistance for survivors of atrocities
I5 crore for Nirbhaya housing project
I20 crore for shelter homes for women
Monthly assistance under Snehasparsham to be increased from
W I1,000-2,000
I20 crore for women’s entrepreneurship
I12 crore for centre for excellence inside the Gender Park, Kozhikode
For transgender persons too...
H10 cr
Safe homes will be set up in all district centres for members of the transgender community.allocated in the state budget for the welfare of transgender community.
Though the government has taken many steps to end discrimination towards transgender people, the atrocities against them show the state has far to go ahead, the Finance Minster said in his budget speech.