THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing heft to empowerment of women, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac set aside a robust Rs 1,267 crore, which makes up 5.47 per cent of the budget’s total outlay, for a slew of schemes exclusively meant for eves’ welfare.

The woman-friendly nature of the budget also includes several general schemes boasting of female-oriented special components which have been allocated Rs 1,960 crore - 8.8 per cent of the total outlay. Ensuingly, allocation for women has gone up to 14,6 pc from 11.5 pc in 2017-18 budget.

Highlights

I50 crore for preventing atrocities towards women

I10 crore for panchayats which adopt women-friendly villages

I29.80 crore

for construction of working women’s hostels and short-stay homes

I4 crore for ‘She lodge’ in Ernakulam

I3 crore for providing urgent assistance for survivors of atrocities

I5 crore for Nirbhaya housing project

I20 crore for shelter homes for women

Monthly assistance under Snehasparsham to be increased from

W I1,000-2,000

I20 crore for women’s entrepreneurship

I12 crore for centre for excellence inside the Gender Park, Kozhikode

For transgender persons too...

H10 cr

Safe homes will be set up in all district centres for members of the transgender community.allocated in the state budget for the welfare of transgender community.

Though the government has taken many steps to end discrimination towards transgender people, the atrocities against them show the state has far to go ahead, the Finance Minster said in his budget speech.