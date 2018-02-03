The state budget presented by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac was nothing but a flight of fancy and unrealistic, without any measures to contain the heavy price rise of essential commodities, address the unemployment issue or restructure the economy and activate growth.

The budget doesn’t reflect the grave financial crisis which has gripped the state.

The very sanctity of the budget itself has been lost. Most of the proposals have been pegged as projects of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) over which the Assembly has no control.

Isaac has nothing to say on the much-trumpeted stimulus package which he had announced in his last budget. There is not even a mention of the crisis-hit natural rubber sector which is a core area of agriculture of the state.