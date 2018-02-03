THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Embellished with a plethora of quotes from women writers, Thomas Isaac’s budget truly represented its gender sensitive nature. A host of women writers starting from Lalithambika Antharjanam to Balamani Amma found a place in Isaac’s ninth budget.

Beginning with Sugathakumari, the budget featured an array of quotes and verses from writers, including Sister Mary Beneenja, Sara Thomas, P Valsala, Sara Joseph, B M Suhara, Gracy, Rajalekshmi, Savithri Rajeevan, Jaishree Mishra, Vijayalakshmi, Khadeeja Mumtaz, Indu Menon, K R Meera, K A Beena, Bilu C Narayanan, Dona Mayoora and Dhanya M D.

What’s more N P Sneha’s ‘Adukkala’ (kitchen), which won her a prize at the State School Arts Festival, too found a reference in the 2018-19 budget. The Finance Minister put forth each of his new initiatives by quoting from their works. Opinions from Sunita Narain and Amrita Pritam too were used as references by the minister. Being a ‘She budget’, obviously only women writers were quoted by Isaac.