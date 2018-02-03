THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac announced plans for a ‘Water Authority Innovation Zone’ to solve issues related to potable water supply and wastewater treatment.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will join hands with Kerala Startup Mission "to transform new ideas into practical technologies" for addressing problems in the two areas.

The innovation zone is part of a slew of measures planned to prevent KWA taking the route of the debt-ridden KSRTC. Isaac underlined the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the KWA. "The annual revenue expenditure of KWA is `1,280 crore. The income from water charge is `554 crore and the non-plant grant from the government is `335 crore. Hence the present annual deficit is `386 crore."

The total plan outlay for potable water schemes in the 2018-19 budget is Rs 1,072.43 crore. Out of this, Rs 216 crore is earmarked for ‘Jalanidhi.' An amount of `80 crore is earmarked for supplying water to medical colleges and Sabarimala. `75 crore has been set apart for the JICA-aided water supply schemes.

An amount of `120 crore is earmarked for sewage schemes of six Corporations and also schemes in Alappuzha.