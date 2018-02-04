IDUKKI: Twelve people, including migrant workers from other states, were injured after the jeep they were travelling in overturned and fell into a gorge at Korampara near Pooppara in Idukki on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 5 in the evening. The injured have been identified as Baiju, 44, Santosh, 24, Suresh, 25, Radhamani, 48, Jagathsingh, 28, Hirasingh, 35, Jagadheesh, 21, Pappa, 60, Anandh, 25, Kaleeswari, 27, Prasanth, 25 and jeep driver Sharavanan, 23, who is a Tamil Nadu native.

Among the injured, the condition of 6 persons is said to be serious. The injured were shifted to Medical College Hospital in Theni after they were administered first aid at Devamatha Hospital, Rajakumari. According to local sources, the jeep was heading towards Pooppara at a very high speed overloaded with 15 people who were workers at a cardamom plantation owned by a Tamil Nadu native.

They were returning after work. The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a steep portion near Pooppara and overturned and rolled down into a nearby gorge.Rescue operations were undertaken by other workers of the same plantation who were coming behind this team.