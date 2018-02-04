THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday assessed the progress of various projects in the state, including those funded by the Union Government. While 64 per cent of the projects in the state’s annual plan was completed as on January 31, the progress of Centrally-funded schemes was 72 per cent.

The progress of projects being implemented by the local bodies was 45 per cent as on January 31, 2018. This is an increase of 22 per cent when compared to the same period last year. Since the LDF came to power, the Chief Minister has been assessing the progress of projects once in every three months.

As many as 85 capital investment projects, with an outlay of more than `10 crore, were assessed in the meeting.