KOCHI: The NIA has filed two supplementary chargesheets at the NIA Court, Kochi, in a case related to the attack on a civil police officer by Maoist activists at Vellamunda in Wayanad district in 2014.

The accused include two women from Karnataka, who were suspected to be directly involved in the attack.The first supplementary chargesheet has been filed against Kanya alias Kanyakumari alias Sakshi alias Suvarna, 34, a native of Mavinakere village, Chikmagalur, besides absconding accused Mahesh alias Jayanna alias John alias Marappa alias Mahadeva alias Madhu, native of Aroli Village, Raichur district, Karnataka and Sundari alias Geetha alias Sindhu, a native of Kuthlur village, Dakshina Kannada district.

The NIA has exempted Anu whose real identity has not been revealed in the chargesheet as the probe is yet to be completed. Another chargesheet has been filed against Roopesh, 47, of Peringottukara, Thrissur, Anoop Mathew, 34, a native of Ranni and Babu alias Ibrahim, 63, of Mepadi, Wayanad.Though Roopesh, Anoop and Babu were chargesheeted by the Kerala Police which investigated the case initially, the NIA after taking over the probe included additional charges against them under the Arms Act and SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act. For this, a separate chargesheet was also filed.

According to NIA, the attack on civil police officer A B Pramod was part of the revenge by the Maoist group for passing on information to top police officials about the presence of Maoists at Valamthodu area in Wayanad. Pramod had contacts with the tribal community and helped the police in surveillance activities against Maoists in Wayanad. Based on the information provided by Pramod, the police team intercepted the Maoist group which resulted in an exchange of fire in April 2014.

NIA grills accused over forced conversion

Kochi: The NIA brought the husband of a Ranni native who alleged forceful conversion and attempts to sell her to Islamic State, to Kochi on Saturday. NIA officers said the accused Muhammad Riyas of Thalassery was interrogated. His arrest has not been recorded. Riyas was taken into custody from Chennai airport while arriving from Jeddah via Colombo. “He is being interrogated. His arrest will be recorded only if we get proper evidence regarding the allegation raised by the complaint,” he said.

The woman alleged that Riyas forcibly converted her to Islam, married her through deceit by forging documents, created a fake passport, illegally confined and threatened her before taking her to Jeddah in August 2017 in an attempt to sell her to the IS. She also alleged that Riyas was assisted by associates and received funds for the illegal activities. She approached the Kerala High Court in December 2017, seeking an NIA probe.