THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM state leadership maintains the Binoy Kodiyeri row is over, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has hinted at action in the allegation, if needed.

Changing his earlier stance in the issue, Yechury confirmed receiving the complaint against Binoy. The CPM state secretariat has answered the allegations, he further said. “I, as the general secretary, received a lot of complaints. This has been conveyed and this allegation has been answered by the party’s Kerala state secretariat,” he said in Delhi, while adding the party has its own system to handle such complaints. Party leaders or their family members cannot make use of the party or their positions for their personal purposes.

Responding to questions, the CPM general secretary said neither the leaders nor their children can misuse the party’s name for irregular transactions. The party is of the view all allegations should be probed. The complainants said that investigation against Binoy is going on in Dubai. The CPM state secretariat has rejected the allegations. If there’s anything more the politburo will discuss.

The asset details of only the leaders and their spouse need to be revealed to the party. When asked whether this allegation is equivalent to the one that came up against BJP president Amit Shah’s son, Yechury said the party has already explained the allegation is not correct. He, however, evaded questions on whether the issue has affected the party’s image.

Indicating unhappiness in the issue, Yechury evaded questions on whether he’s satisfied with the state secretariat’s statement. Yechury’s statements are a clear indication of his differences with the party state leadership’s stance the issue is a closed chapter.