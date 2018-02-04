KOCHI: The City police on Saturday arrested seven persons in connection with the ruckus over keeping the body of artist Asanthan at the Darbar Hall Art Centre the other day. Rajendraprasad, Ernakulam Shiva temple committee president; K V P Krishnakumar, Corporation councillor from Ernakulam south;K J Janardhanan ;V S Pradeep; I N Raghu; Girija Vallabhan P and A R Krishnan are the arrested.They were booked under IPC Sections 147, 149, 143, 294 (b), 506 and 427. However, they were later released on station bail.

A group of persons had prevented Kerala Lalithakala Akademi authorities from bringing Asanthan’s body to the government-owned Darbar Hall claiming a temple is situated nearby. Though the Akademi authorities held talks with the group, they did not allow them to keep the body at the Darbar Hall. The mob also tore up a banner strung on the premises announcing the demise of the artist.

Following the intervention of the police, the group finally gave in and allowed the body to be taken through eastern gate of the Darbar Hall gallery and to place it there. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned the incident in a Facebook post. He claimed there was a deliberate attempt to mislead the devotees. SC/ST Minister A K Balan said legal action will be initiated against those involved in the incident.