THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan continues to shower praises on China and North Korea. Both these countries are on the path of establishing socialism, facing challenges of imperialist forces, Kodiyeri said on Saturday. Inaugurating the CPM district conference’s delegates’ meet, Kodiyeri said socialist countries like China and North Korea have been fighting the US-led imperialist forces.

Even now China has not become a socialist country. Post Soviet Union collapse, imperialist forces have been on a propaganda that there’s no future for socialism. Yet even after two-and-a-half decades, socialist countries like China, Vietnam, Cuba, Korea and Lavos continue with their fight against imperialist forces.

People’s China has achieved major economic growth and has become the second economic power in the world. China has been contributing to world GDP. At the 19th party congress of Chinese Communist Party, China has made that they are in the process of establishing socialism.