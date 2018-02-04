MALAPPURAM: Panic gripped Vettukadu near Edavannappara within the Kondotty police station limits after an explosion rocked the village by 12.30 pm on Saturday.

It left a nearby quarters and three houses damaged after a bundle of gunpowder burnt. According to the Kondotty police, the gunpowder was kept in a sack and was abandoned in a waste pit. The explosion took place while the waste was set ablaze by a resident of the nearby quarters.

Police suspect the material was abandoned by Ilangovan, a well digger from Tamil Nadu, who has been residing in the nearby quarters. “Primary investigation has found the gun powder was put by Ilangovan in the pit. We are not sure whether it was kept or abandoned. The material might be used to smash the rocks while digging wells,” said Kondotty police inspector Mohammed Haneefa.