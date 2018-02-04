THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As long as the Congress and the BJP follow the same economic policies, joining hands with the Congress and forming a government will be detrimental, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said here on Saturday.

Rejecting an alliance with the Congress at the national level, Kodiyeri pointed out that a coalition should be among political parties with similar ideologies. A national alternative is needed against communalism and liberalisation policies. Joining hands with the Congress will prove to be advantage BJP, he said while inaugurating the delegates meet at the CPM district conference.

Kodiyeri said the BJP has been trying to implement the RSS’ communal agenda. Referring to the debate on the CPM’s draft political-tactical line to be presented before the party congress, he said the CPM had joined hands with other parties against the BJP whenever needed.