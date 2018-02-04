K Surendran’s statement recorded in the case against K K Shylaja
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state general secretary K Surendran on Saturday gave his statement in connection with the Vigilance case against Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja’s alleged corruption in availing of treatment expense. While the statement was recorded, Surendran produced certain documents as evidence. He also produced the copy of the bills for the spectacles and the food items claimed by the minister and officials.