KOCHI: Hair is associated with charm and power and those who want to make a fashion statement often turn to iconic figures for inspiration. Indians have always given importance to hairdos over the years. Not just common man, but even deities are identified with unique hairstyles.North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un became a popular figure across world after he took on US President Donald Trump. In Kerala, the remarks of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in support of him and his country gave him a star status, especially among the Left followers.

Hair specialists say there are a lot of takers for Kim's trademark swept-back bouffant that emerges upwards from the shaved patches above his ears.You are wrong if you think it is a new style. It dates back to the era of the British army. "Earlier, the men in uniform were allowed to sport hair inside their military cap. The only thing is the hair would be shaved above the ears with zero fade cut," said Thrupti K Nripan, owner of Athulya Beauty Clinic, Kottayam.

Kim's style was already in vogue in the state some years ago, but now it has resurfaced with some changes, he said. ''Having a nice hairstyle can make a guy more cool and handsome, but I don't know much about the Kim's style. Normally, the hairstyles of world footballers are widely followed by youth all over the world, including in Kerala," said celebrity beauty expert Ambika Pillai.

This case would be exceptional and the Indian youth are not even ready to go after Bollywood or Hollywood icons, she said. Normally, the youth in the 16-26 age group experiment with their hair as it is almost impossible for them to sport a freaky hairstyles once they start a professional career.