KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the migration of youths from Kannur to Syria for joining the Islamic State (IS), is in the process of tracking down a Kannur native NRI who allegedly funded their travel.

The NIA has received information about Tasleem alias Rocky, currently staying in the UAE, who provided funds to Mohammed Shajil alias Abu Dhain, of Kannur, for meeting travel expenses. According to NIA, Tasleem gave $4,000 to Shajil and this amount was used for staying in Turkey and for moving to Syria later. “Tasleem has not been made an accused in the case yet. We are trying to confirm his identity and track him down. We have to check whether Tasleem has any connection with the IS and its module existed in Kerala,” an NIA officer said.

In the case of Shajahan, a Kannur native, who was arrested by the Delhi Police for trying to migrate to Syria to join the IS ranks, sold a car registered in the name of his wife for `4,05,000 in July 2006, to meet the expenses.Besides, Abdul Manaf P P, another Kannur native suspected to be in Syria, had given $4,000 to Shajahan. He also sold 34.76 gms of gold ornaments for `98,092 at a jewellery shop in Kannur on July 29, 2016, according to an NIA report filed at a court in Delhi.

The group had to pay a hefty sum to agents for crossing the borders of Iran and Turkey before reaching Syria. In Iran, they paid money to a Tamil Nadu native and a former aide of underworld don Haji Mastan identified as Muthu alias Mustafa. The amount was paid in dollars to a Russian agent.The NIA units in New Delhi and Kochi are probing two separate cases related to the migration of Kannur residents to Syria.

As part of the probe, a total of seven persons have been arrested for their alleged IS links. According to the report filed by the NIA at its Special Court in New Delhi, the accused persons were former members of Popular Front of India (PFI).Shajahan used to speak in favour of ‘Khilafat’ declared by the IS and he formed a separate group of like-minded associates in PFI, including Shajil, Midilaj, Rashid M V and Abdul Manaf — all accused in the case.