ALAPPUZHA: The state government announced the ‘Hunger-free Kerala’ project in the last Budget and C70 lakh was allocated for the pilot project. Meanwhile, many panchayats have already started to implement the project voluntarily with the support of representatives and the general public. Alappuzha Municipality has made all arrangements for the project. “The project will be implemented in the municipality in the first phase by February 15,” said District Collector TV Anupama.

“It will be extended to all panchayats in the next stage and will be implemented with the help of service-minded people from the district. The response from the public and charitable organisations is unimaginable. People from all walks of life are willing to donate and join hands with the government’s noble initiative.”

The beneficiaries were identified through a survey carried out by the Kudumbashree, ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The senior citizens, who are alone at home after their children leave for work, were also identified in the survey, and food will be served to them at their doorstep, Anupama said.

District Supply Officer N Hariprasad, the convener of the implementation committee, said, “All arrangements have been made for the implementation of the project. An office for the project will be arranged in Alappuzha town. We are waiting for the electricity connection to begin the functioning of the office.”

“Around 500 people from the municipality were found to be eligible after the survey,” Hariprasad said. “In the initial stage, the food will be prepared in P Krishna Pillai Memorial Palliative Care Society’s kitchen at Mararikulam. We have identified land for the construction of the kitchen and the government has sanctioned C40 lakh for it. Many organisations have extended help for the project.

The United Club has donated 250 plates. YMCA, Save Alleppey, Rotary Club, Rama Varma Club and many other organisations have lent a helping hand. Around C1 lakh has been received as donation till now.”Along with the project, the government is also planning to serve food to the poor at a low rate. In the next stage, meals will be served at C20 and breakfast will be served at C10 to poor people.

