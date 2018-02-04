KASARGOD: A tanker vessel with 22 Indians on board has gone missing off the coast of Benin, a West African country. It is the second ship to have gone missing in as many months in this region.

One of the sailors on board 'MT Marine Express' is Sree Unni (25), son of Perilavallap Ashokan of Udma in Kasargod, said his relatives.Mumbai-based Anglo Eastern Ship Management, which owns the vessel, informed them it lost contact with Marine Express on January 31. Another Malayali, from Kozhikode, is also on board.

Sree Unni

Awunga Shatsang Prem Ramyo, assistant attaché in High Commission of India at Abuja, told Express the Panama-registered vessel had anchored at Cotonou in Benin on January 31. "That was the last contact we had," said Ramyo. Later, at 2.36 am on February 1, satellite tracking found the ship missing from anchorage.The vessel, carrying 13,500 tonnes of gasoline, may have been hijacked for ransom or attacked by pirates for the gas. The cargo is reportedly worth `52 crore.

Ramyo said India has sought the help of the navies of Nigeria and Benin to find the ship. "They're conducting search operations now," he said.The officer said it was not possible to know what happened to the vessel without getting in touch with the crew.The Directorate General of Shipping and the Ministry of Shipping too have contacted their counterparts in Nigeria and Benin to help locate the missing vessel.Reports said aerial search was conducted by Nigerian forces in and around the location where the vessel anchored, but it ended in vain.