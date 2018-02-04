ALAPPUZHA: The Santhwanam Pain and Palliative Society in Cherthala is implementing the ‘Hunger-free Cherthala’ project in the municipality and the panchayats of Perumbalam, Arookutty, Panavally, Thaikattussery and Pallipuram. Food is being served to around 300 people every day. Project implementation committee chairman P Shaji Mohan said, “Food will be prepared on the office premises of the society at Cherthala. We have appointed five people for preparing food.

The cooking will begin by 5.30 am and gets over by 10.30 am. Around 100 volunteers from various organisations distribute the food to needy people before 12 noon,” he said. “Rice, thoran (a vegetable side dish), sambar, aviyal (a dish of assorted vegetables) and pickle are served in a casserole. It is sufficient for lunch and dinner every day. Around C7,500 is needed to meet the expenses to prepare and serve food every day. Many people and voluntary organisations have been donating for the project.

The society has already received the amount to manage the activities till the end of this year,” Shaji said.

“We are also planning to serve food to nomads and beggars in Cherthala Municipality. A centre will be identified in the city for distributing food,” he said.