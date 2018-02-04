KOCHI: Former champions Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur will face 2015 runners-up St Thomas College, Thrissur in the final of the TNIE GOAL 2018 all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament at the Maharaja’s College Stadium here on Sunday. The match will kick off at 5.30 pm.The winners of the 24-team tournament will be presented with `2 lakh while the runners-up will bag `1 lakh.​

At the valedictory function, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, film director Arun Gopy, actor Prayaga Martin, Kerala Blasters technical director Thangboi Singto, Kerala Football Association president K M I Mather and TNIE editorial director Prabhu Chawla will be present. The final will be telecast live on ACV Utsav from 5.30 pm.