THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The main Opposition UDF is set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest protest banner to be displayed along the 70-km stretch from the Secretariat to the Kollam collectorate on Tuesday evening to signal the culmination of the largest signature campaign organised as part of the ‘Padayorukkam’ campaign which had concluded earlier. UDF campaign convener and KPCC vice president V D Satheesan MLA told reporters it is for the first time in the world a political outfit had organised a signature campaign whose participation exceeded over one crore people.

Officers from the Guinness Book of World Records, Asian Records Bureau and the Spain-based Universal Bureau of Records have confirmed their visit and inspection of the event.The accrediting organisations have already taken note of the signature campaign in which1.08 crore people had put their signatures.

Satheesan said 40,000 UDF workers displaying 1,400 pieces of signature banners - each measuring 50 m - will line up along the route for three minutes from 5 pm on Tuesday to register their protest against the state and the Centre’s policies.

A senior UDF leader will have overall charge of the arrangements for each kilometre, with 20 second rung leaders under his command. After the trials at 4.30 pm lasting barely a minute ,the final mission will be held at 5 pm. ‘’ The UDF has taken all measures to hold the event with utmost discipline and in a meticulous manner. Under no circumstances,vehicle traffic will be disrupted,as workers will assemble only on one side of the road.

The junctions and road crossings will be cleared immediately after the event,’’ he said.‘’The novel protest and one crore plus signatures will become the envy of the so-called cadre parties,” Satheesan said. According to him, the possibility of staging a scaled down protest in New Delhi is being looked into.