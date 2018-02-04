KOTTAYAM: In yet another incident of police checking turning out to be tragic, a youth died in a bike accident while trying to evade vehicle checking at Erattupetta on Friday midnight.

The deceased is Bins Benny, 22, son of Benny of Nadayil house, Pinnakkanad, near Erattupetta. His fellow traveller Rahul, 20, of Manniparambil house was hospitalised with injuries.

The accident occurred along Kalaketty - Myladi route near Pinnakkanad. When the youths, who were travelling on a bike, tried to evade vehicle checking, the police chased them.

The chase ended in an accident. However, the police said while carrying out patrolling in Pinnakkanad, they found the youths, who met with an accident, and took them to hospital.