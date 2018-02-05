PATHANAMTHITTA: The eight-day long 106th Ayoor-Cherukolppuzha Hindu Convention, organised under the auspices of Hindumatha Mahamandalam, began on Sunday.Delivering the inaugural address, Swami Vidyaprasanna Theertha of Bengaluru Subramania Madom, who lighted the traditional lamp marking the inauguration of the convention, called for the protection of the unique culture and ethical values based on “sanathana dharma”. “The country’s rich culture and heritage face challenges from the western culture having based on material satisfaction,” Swami Vidyaprasanna Theertha said.

Calling upon the young generation, the seer said the country’s culture having its spiritual base should be the only way for the overall satisfaction and achievement, he said.Delivering the presidential address, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the country’s culture cannot be destroyed and will remain intact. “Though foreign rulers, including Mughals, Portuguese, French and English, had tried their best to damage this unique culture and heritage, it has not affected the unique cultural and ethical values till date,” Kummanam said.

“The culture, rich traditions and heritage will last long due to the inherent strength contributed by the saints and spiritual leaders with their yogic vision and unparallel inner strength.” He said the unique culture having its spiritual base should be taught even at the primary school level to achieve overall mental, moral, ethical and spiritual development.Offering felicitations at the inaugural function, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurian lauded the country’s unique contribution based on the rich culture and heritage to the world. The people of the world are looking at the country for its culture-based universal brotherhood and selfless philosophy, he said.

Swami Sivaswaropananda of Aluva Adwaitha Ashramam delivered the benedictory address. Swami Pranjananda Theertha of Vazhur Theerthapada Ashramam was the chief guest at the function. Raju Abraham MLA offered felicitations. Hindu Mahamandalam president T N Upendranatha Kurup welcomed the gathering and joint secretary M T Bhaskara Panicker proposed the vote of thanks.