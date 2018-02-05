KOCHI: The Dalit convention at Vadayampadi held under the banner of the Dalit Bhoo Avakasha Samara Munnani on Sunday triggered tension with the police arresting and removing the protesters from the site. The convention was held by activists to protest the construction of the ‘caste wall’.BSP activists too took out a protest march to the temple venue, which was blocked by the police. The police said the Dalit activists were arrested and removed to prevent an already tense situation from escalating and going out of control.

After the ugly turn of events in the morning, a meeting was held by Samithi members on how to take their strike forward.M P Ayyappan Kutty, convenor of Dalit Bhoo Avakasha Samara Munnani, told Express they have decided to launch an indefinite strike in front of the Secretariat to raise their demand.

“The wall constructed by the Nair Service Society (NSS) around the playground situated beneath the Bhajanamadam Devi Temple was illegal. It was demolished by the Samara Samithi last year and a silent protest has been going on in the area for the past one year,” he said.

Kutty said the decision to hold this convention was made after a severe conflict took place in the Vadayampadi area on January 21. He mentioned in the name of the temple festival, the committee tried to stop their silent protest. On January 21, the police attacked the Dalits’ tent and the activists, injuring some protesters. Two media persons and Sasidharan, a resident of a Dalit settlement and taluk secretary of the Dalit outfit Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS), were arrested. These people were later released on bail.

“We decided to hold a convention to sustain the self-respect of Dalits here. The ground is a public place and cannot be reclaimed in the name of any public deed by NSS,” Kutty said.

A meeting convened by the District Collector on Saturday decided not to permit the ‘caste wall’, and that the issue was pending before the court. A final decision will be taken only after taking everyone into confidence. “No construction activity near the temple premises will be permitted for the time being,” the Collector had said. In the meeting, the Collector had made it clear no discrimination would be done on caste basis though he mentioned that he was not aware of any Dalit convention.

Kutty said they refrained themselves from attending the Collector’s meeting and alleged the police was acting against their convention. Meanwhile, a video of Pothencode SI roughing up a Dalit activist has gone viral. However, the police have brushed aside the controversy saying the issue has been resolved.

