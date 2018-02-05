THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Karunagapally sub-court has banned reporting on matters related to the alleged financial fraud involving Sreejith Vijayan, son of Vijayan Pillai MLA. The order comes even as Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi, owner of JAAS Tourism LLC, Dubai, is slated to talk to reporters at the Press Club on Monday in connection with the case, which also involves Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The Press Club in a statement on Sunday said the court has not forbidden it from organising press meets. The club will inform the individual of the order and ask him to decide appropriately, the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club office-bearers said.