KOCHI: The Justice P S Gopinathan Commission, which is probing the 2016 Puttingal fireworks mishap, has directed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Thiruvananthapuram to speed up the examination of explosive samples collected by the police. While examining investigation officer G Sreedharan, the commission came to know that the laboratory was yet to submit the forensic test results.

While examining Sreedharan, a former Crime Branch SP who is currently serving as Assistant Inspector General, Police Headquarters, the commission came to know the investigation was moving at a snail’s pace. One of the reasons cited by Sreedharan was the delay in getting the forensic results. The commission asked the lab director to give priority to the case and file a report within 15 days.Even though the commission had summoned Sreedharan to produce the case diary and video footage of the CCTV installed on the temple premises, the investigation officer expressed his inability in handing them over now.

Sreedharan argued the investigation is at a crucial stage and the case diary cannot be handed over now. As far as visuals from 11 CCTV cameras installed on the temple premises is concerned, the hard disk has been submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Paravoor.The commission was surprised to hear about the investigation team’s inability to hand over the case diary. To make Sreedharan aware of the powers of the judicial commission, sections of the Commission of Inquiry Act were read out during the sitting. Apart from the case diary, the commission directed him to produce the reports of police inquest, post-mortem, wound certificates as well as information regarding the quantity of explosives seized.

A PWD report had said that 358 buildings located near the temple had recorded damages worth Rs 2.58 crore. Of this, 110 buildings had major damage. The Crime Branch probing the case arraigned 59 persons as accused in the case. Of this, 43 persons were arrested, nine accused are yet to be arrested and seven died since the probe started.

Sreedharan said that the Crime Branch is planning to club seven cases related to the Puttingal mishap and seizure of explosives. Cases of recovery of explosives registered at Kazhakoottam, Attingal, Anchuthengu, Nemom and Kollam East police stations along with the case related to the attack on the Puttingal temple committee office will be clubbed with the main case related to the mishap. The officer said a discussion in this regard is taking place. The examination of Sreedharan will continue on February 9.