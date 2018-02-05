Bineesh said his father Kodiyeri Balakrishnan can't be held responsible for the actions of his sons (File photo | Express)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's elder son Binoy Balakrishnan, who is caught in an alleged financial fraud case in Dubai, has been prevented from leaving Dubai, his younger brother said on Monday.

"There is a ban on him to travel out of Dubai. He will remain there and deal with the case, according to the laws there," Bineesh Kodiyeri told reporters here.

Refuting media reports about his brother, Bineesh said: "What all news have you (media) been giving for a while now? You were saying that he (Binoy) has to pay Rs 13 crore to a Dubai-based businessman. Today the businessman has said there is a dispute of Rs 1.72 crore only. Since my brother has no urgent need to travel to India, he will remain in Dubai and will come once things are settled."

"All the wrong news is being circulated, and we all know that this is being purposely done because of the various party meetings of the CPI-M currently going on. Just because we are the sons of the Kerala CPI-M state secretary it's unfair to say we can't engage in business.

"Assume If I kill anyone, is my father responsible for it? We are grown up and confident to do what we wish to do. If any case is there it will be sorted out too," added Bineesh, and pointed out that they had "never said there is no case" against them in Dubai.

The case relating to Binoy surfaced last month when a three-page letter, dated January 5, from H.I.A.Al Marzooqi, sponsor of the Dubai company, which was made available to the media stated that he has started legal procedures against Binoy for alleged fraud of Rs 13 crore.

The Arab businessman through his counsel had pointed out that he would hold a press meet at Trivandrum Press Club on February 5 (Monday).

However, a local court in Kollam district last week directed that there should be no reference by anyone to the case till March 6. The court order came on a petition by Sreejith Pillai, son of a Left supported legislator Vijayan Pillai who according to Marzooqi owes him money.

Sreejith Pillai and Binoy are friends and both have business interests in Dubai. Following the court order, the press conference was cancelled.

Reacting to the developments, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the court order has to be followed, but courts should ensure that "truth" is brought out.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the CPI-M on Monday said what has happened in Dubai has got nothing to do with the CPI-M and hence they will do nothing in the case.

