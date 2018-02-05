KOCHI: While TNIE GOAL 2018 champions Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur and runners-up St Thomas College, Thrissur bagged `2 lakh and ` 1 lakh respectively, the players who participated in the seventh edition of the all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament also managed to strike it rich. Jithin M S, the driving force behind the champions, was named the best player of the tournament and also bagged the top scorer award to take home a whopping `75,000. A star of the Kerala Santosh Trophy squad, Jithin pumped in five goals from four matches, including a hat trick against GOAL 2017 champs Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha.

Meanwhile, Jaimy Joy, who helped St Thomas reach the final and take the game into the tiebreaker by saving a penalty kick in the 90th minute, was named the best goalkeeper. St Thomas bagged two more individual awards as Sajith K S was named the best midfielder while Rijohn Jose was adjudged the best defender. Anurag P C of Farook College, Kozhikode was named the best striker as he scored a treble against Calicut University champions MES College, Mampad and took his team to the last-fours. All four of them were rewarded with ` 50,000 each.

Apart from the five, six other players who figured in the TNIE GOAL 2018 XI picked by Kerala Santosh Trophy team coach Satheevan Balan were presented with `30,000 each. They include Mohammed Enas Rahman of MES College; Justin George of Baselius College, Kottayam; Haseeb of MD College, Pazhanji; Sreekuttan V S of St Thomas College; Rohith K S of Sree Kerala Varma College and Afdal V K of MES College.Nihal M Hussain, goalkeeper of Farook College, Kozhikode, who had put on a robust performance through out the tournament, was named the promising player and bagged `30,000.