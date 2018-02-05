KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recorded the arrest of Muhammad Riyas Rasheed who allegedly forcibly converted a woman and married her before trying to sell her to the Islamic State (IS). The NIA recorded Riyas’ arrest at its office in Kochi on Saturday night and produced him before the NIA Judge at his residence here on Sunday. According to NIA officers, Riyas was intercepted by the NIA team at the Chennai airport upon his arrival from Jeddah via Colombo on Friday.

He was brought to Kochi on Saturday. “He was interrogated by our team for nearly 24 hours and we decided to record his arrest based on the information revealed by him. He has been remanded to judicial custody. We will move a petition seeking his custody soon,” said an NIA officer said.The complainant - who hails from Ranni, Pathanamthitta, and lives in Gujarat - had alleged Riyas had lured her, raped her, recorded her objectionable photos and videos on his cell phone and threatened her into becoming a disciple of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

The woman alleged Riyas forcibly converted her to Islam, married her by forging documents, created a fake passport, illegally confined and threatened her in Kerala before taking her to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August 2017 to try and sell her to IS. She alleged Riyas was assisted by some associates and received funds for the activities. She had approached the Kerala High Court last December seeking an NIA probe.

The other accused are Nahas Abdulkhader, Green House, Perigadi, Kannur; Muhammed Nazish T K; Safal, Perigadi; Abdul Muhasin K, Aleema Villa, Perigadi Kannur; Danish Najeeb, R T Nagar, Bangalore; Gazila, Diamond Street, Bangalore; Fawas Jamal, Madhiyadathu House, Peruvaram; Moin Patel, R T Nagar, Bangalore; Iliyas Mohammed, and Siyad of North Paravoor. Fawas and Siyad were arrested by the Kerala Police in December.