THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drew flak on the second day of the CPM district conference on Sunday. The attending delegates were especially critical of Pinarayi’s handling of the police force and his delay in visiting coastal areas affected by cyclone Ockhi. They pointed out the growing influence of the RSS in the police force and the apparent failure of the Chief Minister, who handles the home portfolio, to check it. The delegates of the party alleged the police were blindly taking action against the people from the list given by the RSS and the CPM workers were at a disadvantage, according to sources. They pointed to a pro-RSS WhatsApp group in the force.

The fact that no arrest was made in the Mayor attack case did not go down well with them. The growing influence of the RSS and the BJP was a concern raised at the conference, sources said.The delegates criticised the continuation of arrangement by which one person holds both the posts of State Police Chief and Vigilance Director. Sources said the delegates had an issue with a circle inspector, who was under the scanner, getting the police medal.

Severe criticism was raised by delegates against the Chief Minister for his delay in reaching Ockhi-affected coastal areas in the district. They questioned the role of many advisors the Chief Minister has. Responding to discussions, CPM state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the allegations raised by party members would be examined in a time-bound manner. However, he clarified party cadre could not expect any special consideration and the police had its own way of functioning.

Yechury under fire

Party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury came under severe criticism on the second day also. Some of the delegates termed him power hungry looking for positions. They said his style of functioning was not in line with the tactical line adopted at the 21st party congress. Yechury’s failed initiative to impeach the Chief Justice of India was also criticised. Kodiyeri, however, supported Yechury saying the intention behind the impeachment move was not ill-motivated. But, it was not a decision taken at the party level, he said.

CPI

The second biggest party in the LDF was thoroughly criticised for its perceived anti-government stand by the CPM cadre. Some of them even went to the extent of terming CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran the second opposition leader. CPM cadre felt CPI raised money for its conference through departments under CPI ministers. The functioning of all CPI ministers was severely criticised. Kodiyeri, however, said there should not be any public criticism.

Party channel

The party-run TV channel came under severe criticism with the delegates from a couple of area committees, including Peroorkada, Kovalam and Parassala, pointing out that the programmes were not suitable for a party channel.