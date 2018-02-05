KOCHI: The return of caste to India’s political canvas is creating new equations, particularly in the name of reservation, with the Hardik Patel-Alpesh Thakur-Jignesh Mevani trio expected to greatly impact the 2019 general elections. Expressing concern over the growing influence of caste and religion in politics, spiritual leader and Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who preaches a stress-free, violence-free society, said caste violence is a curse on the country. He said people should concentrate more on creativity. Excerpts from the interview.

Do you think the influence of caste in politics has increased in recent days?

Caste violence is a curse on our country. I feel caste-based violence is making a comeback because people need some kind of an identity to hold on. Religion and caste are the easiest identity to become leaders in politics. And they get a chunk of people to follow them also. There’s nothing wrong in people uniting in the name of caste. But it takes an ugly shape when it is politicised.

As a spiritual leader, what intervention do you propose to end violence?

I wish the country concentrates more on creativity. We’ve tremendous creativity in the country and it needs to be encouraged. We’ve spirituality, which can unite people of all caste and community.

Do you think the society has become more impatient, intolerant and arrogant?

There’s no wonder in society turning more violent because our children are bombarded with stimulants of violent movies, violent games and violent environment. We need to have a non-violent, non-aggressive means of communication.

What we need is peace education. For that we need to engage our children more in spirituality, social service and sports.

We should inculcate lessons of non-violence in them and provide them with moral education. We’ve a population of 1.3 billion but are nowhere in the world of sports. When the new generation gets engaged more in social service and sports, violence will come down.

What’s the role of spiritual leaders in guiding the new generation?

If you think the world is wicked, then you fail to see the good people in the world. There are hundreds who serve the poor. For example, around 125 teachers in Vidarbha, associated with the Art of Living, are visiting villages to instil confidence among the farmers.

We’re trying to convince the farmers that they need not commit suicide and we’ll support them. We’re implementing a project for zero-budget farming.

The farmers will produce organic crops and we’ll market it. We teach them meditation and yoga to overcome stress. The Art of Living movement has rejuvenated 35 rivers, which helped replenish the ground water resources. With a small budget, we’ve brought water to thousands of villages. Goodness isn’t a weakness. Goodness has the power to withstand the wicked, I believe.