THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a spell of four days in the hospital, Sreejith has resumed his strike in front of the Secretariat seeking justice for the alleged custodial death of his younger brother Sreejeev. Even while maintaining he is satisfied with the CBI probe, Sreejith said he would continue the strike until the government initiates action against the police officers who have been named guilty by the State Police Control Authority in Sreejeev’s death.

He further said there was a threat to his life as long as the police officers were in the service. “I fear for my life. There is no use giving a complaint against them as I don’t think the police would take any action. We can only live in peace if suitable action is taken against the guilty police officers,” he said. Sreejith arrived early morning on Sunday to resume his strike which has entered its 786th day.

Last Wednesday, Sreejith called off his stir after his statements were recorded by the CBI. However, he said he had just taken a momentary break to get medical treatment after his health took a turn for the worse owing to intermittent hunger strikes. “I decided to get medical help after the investigators at the CBI advised me so,” he said, referring to the interaction whilst the CBI was recording his statement.

After calling off the stir and paying a visit to his home, he was admitted to NIMS hospital. Although he was asked to continue medical treatment for a few more days, the doctors discharged him following Sreejith’s demands. “The doctors advised me against continuing the hunger strike and asked me to continue taking the medications without fail. As such I would not be resorting to hunger strike for now, but if the government doesn’t initiate measures against the police officers who were found guilty by the State Police Complaints Authority, then I will start the hunger strike,” he said.