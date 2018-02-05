KOCHI: Replying to TNIE Resident Editor (Kerala) Vinod Mathew Jacob’s suggestion to the Kerala Government, Kerala Football Association (KFA) and the state’s business houses to join hands with Express to take the game to the next level, Isaac said the government would positively consider it.

KFA president K M I Mather too stressed the need to maintain the practice venues to which Isaac replied, “The collaboration can be a joint venture of the government, football lovers and business houses. Regarding the maintenance of grounds, definitely the lack of funds will not become a hindrance.”

Director Arun Gopy, who shot to fame through Ramaleela, said he was planning a movie based on the life of an ace Kerala footballer.“Filmmakers are thinking of movies with football as main theme and it shows how popular the game is in Kerala,” said Arun. Former Ireland defender Terry Phelan, Kerala Blasters FC Technical Director and assistant coach Thangboi Singto, Maruti Suzuki Regional Manager Peter Ipe, TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, Senior Vice-President (Sales & New Initiatives) Lakshmy Menon and Deputy General Manager (Kerala) P Vishnu Kumar were also present on the occasion.